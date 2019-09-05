Kolisi happy to be back as Boks face Japan in World Cup warm-up

For now, Japan can brag that they’re the only Test-playing nation with a 100% winning record against the mighty Springboks. Japan’s record against South Africa reads: played 1, won 1. That famous victory came in the 2015 Rugby World Cup in Brighton when Japan’s coach Eddie Jones engineered one of the biggest upsets in world rugby. The Boks were up 12-10 at halftime and were expected to change gears and sweep their supposedly weaker opponents aside in the second half. It seemed barely believable when replacement winger Karne Hesketh, a Kiwi by birth, powered over the line in the 84th minute of the match to give Japan a two-point lead. The conversion failed, but the final whistle blew and Japan erupted with joy. Hesketh became an instant folk hero and the footage of the famous try was played over and over again, even being used in a commercial on Japanese TV. It’s unlikely that Japan can pull off another stunning upset like that, but they overturned the bookies odds of 50-1 in Brighton. That’s the beauty of sport – the unexpected can, and does, prevail. Japanese rugby has been improving dramatically over the years, with more overseas professionals playing in the local league and boosting the quality of rugby among the local players. The Springboks are the favourites, but don’t expect the Cherry Blossoms to roll over. Not in front of a passionate home crowd at the Kumagaya Stadium. – David O’Sullivan

From SARugby

Siya Kolisi returns to lead the Springbok team for the first time in nine months on Friday, with the eyes of not only South Africa but the Japanese nation on him and the Boks.

A media contingent four times the size of one that would attend a captain’s press conference in South Africa turned up at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium to watch the Boks’ captain’s run and press conference.

But the pressure on Kolisi is purely internal.

“Rather than coming back into a team that was losing all the time, I was coming back into a team that was winning, which was extra pressure,” he told Japanese media through an interpreter.

“It was tough watching from the sidelines but the great thing was that I was involved the whole time. The coach made sure that I was in all the meetings and I ran the water in one game, which was completely amazing and different; it’s as involved as you can be in a Test match without actually playing.

“And I could see how hard the guys were working. I have to say, this is a special group and what makes them so special is that they work so hard for one another.

“All I was banking on was that as soon as my injury was healed I was fit and ready to take my place.

“The support I have had from my team mates has been amazing. That’s one thing I enjoy about this team – I’m just grateful to be part of it.”

"I really think an individual can change South Africa and sometimes you got to do something as simple as living your life and fighting for your dreams. Sometimes, you just have to tell your story." Siya Kolisi's journey to becoming the @Springboks captain 💚🇿🇦#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/H9HygLaCWA — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) August 30, 2019

Kolisi was keen to highlight the challenge posed by Japan, while the local media mentioned the Rugby World Cup defeat in Brighton in 2015 in the only previous meeting between the teams on half a dozen occasions.

“It was tough losing that game and it did make an impact as you have seen in the interest in this game,” said Kolisi, one of eight survivors of that 34-32 defeat who will reappear on Friday.

“It did make us stronger as a team, but it really put Japan on the rugby map. They have done good things since then.

“They’re much fitter and stronger and they know their systems and the game they want to play and it’s going to be a whole new challenge for us.

“They’re very strong at the breakdown, they have a strong kicking game – they have a good all-round game and they can turn up the heat at any time of the game and up-the-tempo. They will want to keep the ball in hand and aim for a long ball-in-play time. We have to be prepared for anything.

“We will stick to what we know best and to our strengths. They will obviously have prepared for us – but in the same way we have prepared for them. We will have to make sure we are on our toes at all times.”

Japanese media were keen to know what the captaincy meant to Kolisi: “I am very grateful to be the Springbok captain and it is not something that I would have thought of in my wildest dreams,” he said.

“It really makes me happy to know that a person from my background or from the background of anybody else in South Africa or a different walk of life, could be sitting here.

“The most important thing for me was just be to a Springbok – because there have not been many of them. To become captain was something extra that I never dreamed of. I am just honoured to be here and I just want to show that I can do the job by the hard I work I do on and off the field and the manner I carry myself.”

The match kicks off at 12h15 (19h15 Japan time) and will be broadcast live on SuperSport 1.

Source: https://springboks.rugby/en/articles/2019/09/05/Kolisi-happy-to-be-back