Ballsy Faf leads the way
It’s hard not to miss our mini blonde bomber on a rugby pitch.
Despite being part of the winning Rugby World Cup squad, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is also making a splash off it.
Not only did he start the SA flag speedo trend when shaking hands with Prince Harry, he’s now joining the fight against testicular cancer.
When the momentum is with you, maximise the opportunities…
