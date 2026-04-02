Rugby
In wake of Bok beating, Kiwi Kirk trying to save fading All Blacks from mediocrity
A fallen giant fights to reclaim its dominance and global appeal
Key topics:
All Blacks decline threatens NZ’s sporting identity
Financial losses, Silver Lake deal yet to deliver results
Kirk pushes wins, global growth to revive rugby brand
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By Angus Whitley, Ainsley Thomson and David Hellier