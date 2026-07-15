An open letter to SARU President Mark Alexander: Fix ticketing before NZ tests in September, not after
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Rugby

An open letter to SARU President Mark Alexander: Fix ticketing before NZ tests in September, not after

Supporters welcome SA Rugby’s ticket review but question pricing claims, timing, and transparency around Springbok Test revenues.
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Rory Steyn
David Coutts-Trotter
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