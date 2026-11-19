A week ago the Springboks lost 21-19 to France in Paris. By Tuesday their coach was banned. Rassie Erasmus asked at a Dublin press conference whether a TMO who saw illegal tackles and did nothing was “not match-fixing”. A day later World Rugby suspended him for six matches, ruling that he had questioned the officials’ integrity. SA Rugby has asked for a full hearing, and Erasmus will watch Saturday’s Test against Ireland from his hotel. Here is the week as the record shows it, how the pundits split, and what the BizNews Tribe make of it..BizNews Reporter.Rassie Erasmus will watch Saturday’s Test against Ireland from his hotel. On Tuesday, World Rugby suspended the Springbok coach for six matches over remarks he made about the officiating in the Boks’ defeat to France. He has asked fans to join him online..“Can sit and moan or make the best of it. I’ll be watching the match at the hotel. Not keen to watch [it] on my own… This is personal, not official.”Rassie Erasmus on X, 18 November.This is how the week unfolded, in the words of those involved, and what the BizNews Tribe make of it..Paris: 21-19.On the record: France beat the Springboks 21-19 at the Stade de France on Friday 13 November. Andrea Piardi refereed.No 8 Jasper Wiese was shown a yellow card for a cleanout on French centre Kalvin Gourgues. After review it was upgraded to a 20-minute red. On Wednesday he was banned for four weeks for contact above the shoulders at a ruck, ruling him out of the rest of the Nations Championship..“Wiese demonstrated remorse and admitted guilt of the offence.”Nations Championship disciplinary statement.Afterwards, according to Rapport, the Springbok coaching staff flagged 16 possible knee-drop tackles and one possible hip-drop tackle by France that went unpunished. Rapport acknowledged that not every flagged incident was necessarily foul play. World Rugby has not commented on the tackles..“Is that not match-fixing?”.On the record: On Monday 16 November, at a press conference in Dublin before the Ireland Test, Erasmus questioned why the TMO had not intervened..“If he saw it and decided not to act on it, is that not match-fixing?”Rassie Erasmus.“So all I’m asking, don’t take TMOs out and discourage them to get involved… Then the wrong team will win and players will get injured.”Rassie Erasmus.He insisted he was not accusing anyone..“It’s not an accusation, it’s not an accusation.”Rassie Erasmus.He also predicted that Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast, cited for a hip-drop tackle against Fiji, would escape a ban..“We are in the northern hemisphere. I think there is going to be a technicality and he is going to play.”Rassie Erasmus.He added that coaches had discussed the hip-drop tackle at a World Rugby meeting about three weeks earlier, and that the Irish and French coaches had not attended..“Challenging a decision is not the same as questioning an official’s integrity”.On the record: On Tuesday 17 November, World Rugby announced a six-match suspension, effective immediately. It was imposed under the Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, introduced in July, by a panel chaired by Adam Casselden SC.The panel found that Erasmus’s comments suggested that the.“match officials acted with bias/prejudice or deliberately influenced the outcome of a match”,World Rugby.and that a reasonable person would see them as.“an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of the match officials”.World Rugby.The ban bars him from match-day involvement with the Springboks. He may not coach, enter the stadium or coaches’ box, communicate directly or indirectly with players or team management on match days, approach match officials or do media duties.World Rugby said Erasmus is entitled to a full misconduct hearing. SA Rugby has requested one. Neither has said when it will be held.It is the third time Erasmus has been sanctioned for criticising officials. In 2021 he was banned over a 62-minute video about referee Nic Berry, and in 2022 for two Tests over tweets about Wayne Barnes..“I’m just thinking of the farm”.Erasmus’s only public comments since the ban have been on X, about the watch-along. SA Rugby says it respects the disciplinary process and maintains that he did not mean to imply any official had ulterior motives, SA Rugby magazine reports..“I am running this watch-along myself, and the numbers are far bigger than I ever expected. Thank you. I am doing everything I can to make sure the technology holds for all of you.”Rassie Erasmus on X, 19 November.When an Irish journalist asked Springbok scrum coach Daan Human on Wednesday whether he stood by Erasmus’s remarks, he side-stepped..“Sorry, how can I say?… I’m [only] the scrum guy, so most of the time, my highlight of the week is Wednesday’s scrum time… and on Saturdays. The rest doesn’t interest me much… I don’t want to say off-field stuff, but my highlight is Wednesdays and Saturdays. Apart from that, I’m just thinking of the farm, so I’m okay.”Daan Human, Springbok scrum coach.The pundits: who went too far?.The views below are opinion, gathered by SA Rugby magazine. They split down the middle..“He went too far”.“As an ex-coach, I completely and utterly sympathise with the frustration that he must have… I think as soon as you go down that road, you are in very, very dangerous territory… So where’s the upside for South Africa on this?”Nick Mallett, former Springbok coach.“There was absolutely no need for his outburst… There is nothing courageous about repeatedly attacking officials when the result doesn’t go your way.”Mark Keohane, SA Rugby magazine columnist.“He’s a past master, especially after defeat, of taking the pressure off his players.”Donal Lenihan, former Ireland lock, RTÉ.“At times the Boks’ patron saint is almost reminiscent of Donald Trump in a tracksuit.”Robert Kitson, The Guardian.“World Rugby went too far”.“Nobody is complaining because South Africa lost the game… You can’t tell me they’re totally untouchable.”Naas Botha, former Springbok flyhalf.“An immediate suspension without a formal hearing in the week of a Test match just sounds like craziness to me.”Hanyani Shimange, former Springbok hooker.“My biggest argument is that there is no accountability… They must sweep in front of their own stoep.”André Watson, former Test referee, to Netwerk24.“I don’t condone the match-fixing comments”, but “I understand totally where Rassie’s frustration comes from.”David Campese, former Wallaby wing.What the BizNews Tribe think.In the BizNews Premium rugby group, the news landed on Tuesday evening..“Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie”.“HULLE WEET NIE WAT ONS WEET NIE!!!!!!!… This is just going to make us stronger!”John Cunha, SA sports insider, BizNews Tribe member.“Guys, I’m honestly not, and have never been, a conspiracy theorist. But this reflects very poorly on [World Rugby]… How they can fine a coach without a shred of due process smacks of an agenda… It’s crass, and it’s patently unjust.”Rory Steyn, rugby insider, BizNews Tribe member.“The use of the term ‘match-fixing’ wasn’t clever but he did clarify what he meant… Have [World Rugby] made any statement about the 16 knee-drop tackles by France?”Andrew, BizNews Tribe member.Andrew also shared a piece by attorney Wouter Minnie, which has been circulating on social media and was sent to the group. Minnie, who discloses that he grew up with Erasmus in Despatch, argues that World Rugby put “the cart before the horse”:.“Can someone be found guilty and punished before being given an opportunity to defend himself?”Wouter Minnie, attorney.“I am battling to fathom how an illegal tackle made on average every 5 minutes is missed by the match officials when the slightest hiccup in anything leading up to a try is scrutinised.”Michael, BizNews Tribe member.“You can’t be a martyr for the team forever”.Not everyone was on the barricades..“I do think he sailed very close to the wind with some of his commentary, but how else do you shine the light on areas that referees are not policing properly or consistently.”Stu, BizNews Tribe member.“Nick was quite sober in his view that Rassie went too far. Can’t help but agree. You can’t be a martyr for the team forever… While Daan’s response was funny that also fuels the flames.”Niki, BizNews Tribe member.“I wonder if Rassie would have said the same if the Springboks were on the winning side?”Thys, BizNews Tribe member.“I reckon he would have, this is not about losing, it’s about fair play.”Michael, BizNews Tribe member.“Us vs the world”.“In this era of rugby, South Africans need to fabricate a sense of pain, suffering and collective underdog to win a competition… our Springboks do terribly when we are comfortably top of the log.”Max, BizNews Tribe member.“Saffas need a cause to fight for, we need a reason to draw our laager, need to feel that it’s us vs. the world. Poor Ireland, they are going to cop all that on Saturday.”Rory Steyn.“We want intelligent not angry! Angry loses games.”David, BizNews Tribe member.“How about angry intelligence? Double whammy!”John Cunha.The last word.Rory Steyn passed on a suggestion he heard on a podcast with Brendan Nel, Nick Mallett and Gavin Rich..“Why don’t they bring Jacques [Nienaber] back as the head coach and you give Rassie some other title like Chief Wine Analyst… Imagine what those Irish would think if on Saturday we pitched up at the Aviva Stadium with Jacques Nienaber in the coaches’ box as our head coach.”Rory Steyn.Cunha had his own prediction for Saturday..“What I predict for this coming Saturday is that Ireland are going to be on the receiving end of an ALMIGHTY UNLEASHING OF SPRINGBOK VIOLENCE!”John Cunha.“And it’s not even their fault, it’s World Rugby’s!”Rory Steyn