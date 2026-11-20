World Rugby has banned Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus for six matches over his comments about officiating in the 21-19 loss to France. That keeps him away from the Boks for the rest of the Nations Championship and the first four Tests of 2027. Former Springbok captain Tommy Bedford has responded with a sharp letter to the governing body. He says Erasmus was punished for raising evidence when it should have been examined. He points to suspensions that differ widely for similar offences and to a hip-drop tackle that went unpunished. His conclusion is that World Rugby protects its referees ahead of the game’s integrity, and that it has become the problem..By Tommy Bedford*.World Rugby,What a disgracefully biased and manipulative organisation you have become.A South African coach raises serious concerns about biased officiating against Southern Hemisphere teams, produces evidence to support his claims, and is promptly banned. Rather than openly addressing the evidence and allowing it to be properly challenged and examined, you appear more interested in punishing those who dare to question your officials.The fundamental problem with international rugby, which you consistently refuse to acknowledge or address, is the blatant inconsistency in refereeing and disciplinary decisions. When the same offences attract vastly different punishments depending on the player or country involved, it is no longer simply a question of poor officiating. It raises serious questions about bias, fairness and the integrity of the game.How does a South African player receive a nine-week suspension for an offence while an Irish player receives just one week for what appears to be a comparable incident? How can serious allegations involving 17 illegal tackles in the France versus South Africa match result in a six-week suspension, while other dangerous incidents are treated so differently?Then we have the Irish flyhalf's blatant hip-drop tackle on the Fijian hooker, an incident that ended the Fijian player's match and potentially threatens his career, yet attracted neither a yellow nor a red card. Where is the consistency? Where is the accountability?These are not isolated complaints. They point to a disciplinary and refereeing system that appears incapable of applying its own standards fairly and consistently.And therein lies the real issue. World Rugby seems far more concerned with protecting the reputation of its officials than protecting the integrity of the sport.You demand respect for referees, yet respect must be earned through competence, impartiality, consistency and accountability. You cannot expect players, coaches and supporters to remain silent when glaring inconsistencies are repeatedly brushed aside.The perception of bias is becoming impossible to ignore, and your unwillingness to confront it only strengthens the suspicion that the system is protecting itself.World Rugby, you are not the solution to the problems facing our beautiful game. You are increasingly the problem.Instead of silencing those who expose questionable decisions, investigate the evidence, explain the inconsistencies and hold your officials accountable..Read more:.Springbok suspension saga: Rassie’s ban, World Rugby’s verdict and the Tribe weighs in.Until you demonstrate that the laws of rugby apply equally to every nation, every player and every official, your claims of fairness and integrity will ring hollow.The game deserves better than an organisation that appears more frightened of being exposed than determined to put its own house in order..*Tommy Bedford (Thomas Pleydell Bedford), born in Bloemfontein in 1942, is a former Springbok captain who played 25 Tests for South Africa and captained the side three times. He played 119 times for Natal between 1961 and 1976 and now lives in London..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.