RW Johnson
RW Johnson: Al-Qaeda and Zimbabwe
Mugabe’s ties with Gaddafi and al-Qaeda exposed Zimbabwe’s covert role.
Key topics:
Mugabe allied with Gaddafi, receiving funds, property, and military support.
Zimbabwe served as a temporary haven and transit point for al-Qaeda.
9/11 connections revealed, with US scrutiny and regional political shifts.
