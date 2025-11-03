RW Johnson
RW Johnson: Farage’s first casualty is the British party system
UK party system shaken as reform UK surges and traditional parties falter
Key topics:
Reform UK leads polls as Labour and Tories collapse, Greens rise sharply.
Brexit, immigration, and populist anger fuel Reform’s growing support.
Old party loyalties erode; UK politics may shift toward multi-party flux.
By RW Johnson