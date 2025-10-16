RW Johnson
RW Johnson: Gaza and the Trump plan
Middle East power shifts as Israel dominates and Gaza faces uncertain reconstruction
Key topics:
Israel's military dominance and Middle East balance shift
Gaza's devastation, Hamas rebuilding, reconstruction hurdles
Fragile Trump peace plan, uncertain ISF and Iran's influence
By RW Johnson