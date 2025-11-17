New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani celebrates on stage during an election night event at The Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York.
Zohran MamdaniPhotographer: Adam Gray/Bloomberg
RW Johnson

RW Johnson: If Mamdani had stayed in South Africa

Zohran Mamdani’s US success sparks debate on left politics and SA parallels
Published on

Key topics:

  • SA left hails Mamdani, despite doubts about his radical background

  • NY politics limit left-wing mayors; police, voters may resist

  • SA parties unlikely home for a Mamdani-type; DA most plausible fit

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By RW Johnson

Loading content, please wait...
RW Johnson

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com