RW Johnson
RW Johnson: If Mamdani had stayed in South Africa
Zohran Mamdani’s US success sparks debate on left politics and SA parallels
Key topics:
SA left hails Mamdani, despite doubts about his radical background
NY politics limit left-wing mayors; police, voters may resist
SA parties unlikely home for a Mamdani-type; DA most plausible fit
By RW Johnson