RW Johnson
RW Johnson: Macron at Bay
Macron struggles to govern as France faces political deadlock and rising Le Pen influence
Key topics:
France faces crisis with 3 PMs in a year, no workable government.
Macron’s centrist bloc lost majority; coalition talks fail.
Pension reform, elections, and history shape current deadlock.
By RW Johnson