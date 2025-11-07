Key topics:

Mbeki claims the ANC was “infiltrated by apartheid agents” who corrupted its mission3rd force.

RW Johnson argues Mbeki’s theory masks his failure to control a corruption-driven, factional ANC3rd force.

Johnson suggests Mbeki may favour direct presidential elections — and could even harbour ambitions for 20293rd force.

