RW Johnson
RW Johnson: South Africa’s squandered birthright
Trump’s claims revive debate on Afrikaner safety and ANC’s global image
Key topics:
Trump highlights Afrikaner persecution, sparking SA political backlash.
ANC criticised for ignoring farm murders, racist rhetoric, and cultural attacks.
US-South Africa ties strained; post-apartheid narrative lost global trust.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By RW Johnson