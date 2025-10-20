RW Johnson
RW Johnson: The condition of Africa
Africa’s promise falters as poverty, poor governance, and failed reforms persist.
Key topics:
Africa’s economic growth lags, with rising poverty amid urbanisation.
Agriculture, infrastructure, and governance failures hinder development.
Southern Africa’s regression shows ideology over practical progress.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By RW Johnson