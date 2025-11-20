RW Johnson
RW Johnson: A warehouse in Tehran
Inside Mossad’s daring operations that exposed Iran’s nuclear secrets
Key topics:
Mossad’s covert pager operation cripples Hezbollah’s capabilities
Cohen’s team steals Iran’s secret nuclear archive in daring 2018 raid
Evidence exposes Iran’s bomb pursuit, leading to years-long setbacks
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
By RW Johnson