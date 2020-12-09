Maria Ramos replaces Pityana at AngloGold Ashanti

Ex-Absa boss Maria Ramos has been appointed chairwoman at AngloGold Ashanti. Ramos is replacing Sipho Pityana who left the company shortly after former CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. In its statement, the company acknowledged Pityana’s contribution during his tenure.” Mr Pityana has chaired the Board over a time when AngloGold Ashanti has followed a clear strategy characterised by strict capital discipline and improved sustainability of its business.” Ramos has extensive experience in the private and public sectors. Her name recently appeared on a list of officials and their associates who have been spending taxpayers’ money, despite changes to government’s travel regulations. AngloGold says it is pleased to have Ramos’ leadership experience behind its executive management team.– Melani Nathan

AngloGold appoints Ramos as chairwoman after Pityana resigns

By Felix Njini

(Bloomberg) –AngloGold Ashanti appointed Maria Ramos as chairwoman to replace Sipho Pityana, who resigned almost three months after Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Dushnisky quit.

Ramos, 61, is former CEO of South African bank Absa Group and previously served as director-general of the nation’s Treasury. She’s been a director at the world’s third-biggest gold producer since May 2019.

“Ramos brings to the role exceptional experience in leadership roles across both the private and public sectors,” AngloGold said in a statement. Ramos and the board are fully behind AngloGold’s strategic direction “and are supportive of the executive management team, led by Christine Ramon, which is delivering on this long-term business strategy,” it said.

Pityana has been a member of the board since 2007 and became chairman in 2014. During his tenure, AngloGold pared down debt and redeveloped the Obuasi mine in Ghana. It also sold South African mines to focus on more lucrative assets in the rest of Africa, Australia and the Americas. Ramon became interim CEO in September, after Dushinsky quit two years into the job to be closer to his family in Toronto.

