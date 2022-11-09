The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Public Servants Association declares strike
The standoff between civil servants and government in South Africa came to a head last week after Labor Minister Thulas Nxesi said he was unilaterally implementing a 3% wage increase for the state’s 1.3 million workers. Inflation is currently at 7.5%. Predictably, the Public Servants Association said yesterday its members will embark on a strike that will affect activities of government departments, especially home affairs and transport, from November 10. – Sandra Laurence
South Africa stands firm on state wage restraint as strike looms
By Prinesha Naidoo
(Bloomberg) –South Africa’s government won’t budge on plans to impose below-inflation wage increases on its workers even as a labor union that represents almost a quarter of a million state employees announced plans to strike, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said.
The standoff between civil servants and the government has come to a head after Labor Minister Thulas Nxesi last week said he was unilaterally implementing a 3% wage increase for the state’s 1.3 million workers. The Public Servants Association said Tuesday that its members will embark on a strike that will affect activities of government departments, especially home affairs and transport, from Nov. 10.
Unions have demanded a raise of as much as 10%. Inflation in South Africa is currently 7.5%.
“We have done all we could,” Godongwana said in an interview in Pretoria, the capital, Thursday. “We have got no room to move at the moment, even in the medium-term budget policy statement the carry-through costs we have are only for the 3%.”
State salaries have increased by an annual average two percentage points above inflation for the past decade and compensation accounts for almost a third of government expenditure. Limiting further growth in the wage bill is key to government efforts to rein in debt and reduce budget deficits that soared during the Covid-19 pandemic and its related lockdowns.
© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Read also:
- Government prods the union bear – public sector strike looming?
- Labour Minister promises to ‘go hard’ on those employing foreigners
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.