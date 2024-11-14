MultiChoice CEO eyes $3bn Canal+ deal to compete with streaming giants

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela is working to finalize a $3 billion deal with Vivendi’s Canal+, aiming to challenge US streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon. The merger would boost scale, helping to secure better content deals and increase revenues across French- and English-speaking Africa. Despite challenges like subscriber losses and currency depreciation, the deal would create a powerhouse with nearly 50 million subscribers, enhancing local content and sports investments.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

By Loni Prinsloo and Jennifer Zabasajja

MultiChoice Chief Executive Officer Calvo Mawela is preparing to take on US streaming giants as the African TV company works to get its approximately $3 billion deal with Vivendi SE’s Canal+ over the line with regulators.

“A combination gives us a better chance to compete against the global giants,” Mawela said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Scale matters in this industry, then you are able to negotiate better rates for content and you are able to generate more revenues, especially with one party operating in French-speaking Africa and one in the English speaking part of Africa.”

The company has been losing subscribers and struggling with currency depreciation across many of its markets, especially Nigeria, that’s hitting profits and customers’ spending power. A deal with France’s Canal+ would help scale a combined entity to better compete for content and technology needed when going up against dominant platforms like Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., Mawela said.

Read more: MultiChoice strategy playing out against tougher than expected macro backdrop

While the companies have been in talks with regulators in South Africa, where local ownership rules may prove to be a serious regulatory hurdle to the deal, the French broadcaster has continued to slowly up its stake in MultiChoice.

“We put something together that should be acceptable for the regulators, and engagements are ongoing,” he said. “We believe it’s a good story for Africa.”

Africa has a young and fast-growing population that’s an attractive market for streamers, although the continent also struggles with uneven internet access, low incomes and currency volatility. A combination of Canal+ and MultiChoice would create a group with nearly 50 million subscribers and the resources to invest more in local content and sports.

Multichoice is already working with Canal+ on new productions and the South African company, known for its sports content, is providing its partner with access to English Premier League football matches, said Mawela. The company hopes to boost its sales to $1 billion from its Showmax service in the next five years, he said.

French billionaire Vincent Bolloré’s Vivendi is the a process of breaking up his sprawling media and entertainment empire, and Canal+ is actively preparing its own listing in London. The newly spun-off company may also have a secondary listing in Johannesburg.

Read also:

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.