Good news for SA drivers: Aarto rollout wipes all licence penalty points

“The expectation is that such CPA infringements/violations should be cleared within a two-year period after the Aarto Act has come into effect in the proclaimed jurisdictions,” he said.

Those concerned about whether unpaid CPA fines will result in demerit points being added to their licence when the system goes live need not worry.

“No demerit points will be allocated on infringements committed during the CPA regime. Demerit points will only be allocated to infringements committed during the Aarto period,” said Mkalipi.

“Demerit points will come into effect on the day on which the President proclaims demerit points to come into effect.”

The RTIA gave a brief explanation of how motorists will accumulate demerit points once the system goes live.

Starting with no demerit points, motorists can incur up to six demerit points per offence, depending on the severity of the infringement.

“2 to 4 points for more serious violations such as running a red light or moderate speeding,” it said.

The RTIA added that motorists travelling 21 to 25km/h above the speed limit will receive two demerit points if caught, while those going 30 to 35km/h over the limit will receive four demerit points.

“Six points for the most dangerous offences, like driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” it said.

Beware Aarto traffic fine scams