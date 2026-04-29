Absa's poaching intensifies: Deutsche’s SA CEO joins the inflow
SA Investing

Absa's poaching intensifies: Deutsche’s SA CEO joins the inflow

Deutsche Bank veteran Saloshni Pillay joins Absa as it accelerates leadership changes and expansion across African markets.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Pillay joins Absa to lead South Africa investment banking from Deutsche Bank

  • Fihla reshapes Absa leadership, hiring executives for stability push

  • Absa expands via acquisitions and strong share gains under new strategy

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Loni Prinsloo

Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com