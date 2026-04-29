SA Investing
Absa's poaching intensifies: Deutsche’s SA CEO joins the inflow
Deutsche Bank veteran Saloshni Pillay joins Absa as it accelerates leadership changes and expansion across African markets.
Key topics:
Pillay joins Absa to lead South Africa investment banking from Deutsche Bank
Fihla reshapes Absa leadership, hiring executives for stability push
Absa expands via acquisitions and strong share gains under new strategy
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By Loni Prinsloo