Absa teams up with Ripple to enter the crypto market

Ripple and Absa have announced a strategic partnership involving digital asset custody systems for the bank’s customers in South Africa.

“Through the partnership, Absa will leverage Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to deliver scalable and secure storage for tokenised assets, including cryptocurrencies,” Ripple said.

Absa is Ripple’s first major custody partner in Africa. Ripple said the partnership resulted from growing demand for secure, compliant digital asset infrastructure across emerging markets.

Ripple said its custody network now includes clients across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

Earlier this year, Ripple announced it was supporting Africa-based payments provider Chipper Cash with its crypto-enabled payments technology.

It also announced the launch of its USD-backed stablecoin RLUSD in Africa.

Ripple said it was seeing increasing demand for its payments solution across Africa from crypto-native firms and traditional financial institutions.

According to Ripple’s 2025 New Value Report, 64% of Middle East and Africa finance leaders see faster payments and settlement times as the biggest impetus for incorporating blockchain-based currencies into their cross-border payments flows.