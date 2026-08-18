A general view of Absa Bank at Absa Towers West in Johannesburg, South Africa.
A general view of Absa Bank at Absa Towers West in Johannesburg, South Africa.(Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)
SA Investing

Absa's numbers look good until you check who's actually pulling the cart

Absa’s South African engine is carrying the group as its African growth story falters
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