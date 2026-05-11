SA Investing
Africa’s gambling boom is emptying household wallets, CEOs warn
Rising online gambling across Africa is diverting household income from essentials, fuelling debt stress and prompting warnings from business leaders and regulators.
Key topics:
Online gambling draining African household budgets
Betting surge linked to rising debt and loan defaults
Retailers warn gambling is hurting consumer spending
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By Loni Prinsloo, Rivaldo Jantjies and Mpho Hlakudi