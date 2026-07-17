AfriForum demands answers on state-backed BrainSAT's 1Mbps satellite deal versus Starlink's 200Mbps+

AfriForum has filed a PAIA request over the government's launch of BrainSAT, a UAE-backed satellite internet and phone provider unveiled by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, questioning why the state opted for a slower, pricier service over the still-unlicensed Starlink. BrainSAT's YahClick internet runs on legacy technology with latency unsuited to calls or gaming, while its Thuraya satellite phones cost far more per minute than terrestrial alternatives. AfriForum argues Starlink's superior speed and lower cost are being shut out by BEE ownership rules, and wants full visibility into how BrainSAT's partner Space42 was selected..By Luis Monzon.AfriForum has demanded clarity on the launch of state-backed BrainSAT Satellite Services, which it said offered 1Mbps satellite Internet, while the yet-to-be-licensed Starlink supports speeds over 200Mbps.On 30 June 2026, Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced the launch of BrainSAT as an independent South African satellite Internet and communications provider.The company is the strategic partner of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) satellite communications firm Space42, a provider of satellite Internet and mobile phone services.BrainSAT’s launch officially released the company’s Space42-supported products to the local market, including satellite Internet services through YahClick and satellite phone services through Thuraya.“The launch of Thuraya Satellite Phone and BrainSAT Satellite Services will support the roadmap for digital transformation,” said Mashatile at the launch event.“It will do this by providing a resilient infrastructure that supports modern and accessible public services.”YahClick and Thuraya services have already been available in South Africa for years through local Internet service providers such as Vox and MorClick.For example, Vox sells a 10Mbps YahClick package for R2,033 per month on a multi-year contract. This is also subject to a soft-cap “fair use policy” of 150GB and has a latency of around 720ms.In a fact sheet, Vox indicated that this means the network “might not be suitable for use of latency-sensitive services, which may time out.”The high latency from YahClick makes the connection unsuitable for online gaming, video calls on WhatsApp or Zoom, VPN use, and many other online activities that require a live user.Starlink, which is not licensed in South Africa because it won’t adhere to the government’s 30% historically disadvantaged group ownership requirement, is faster and cheaper by comparison.The SpaceX-owned satellite Internet provider offers latencies between 25ms and 50ms, with an average download speed of 241 Mbps.In several neighbouring countries, including Botswana and Lesotho, prices for uncapped plans start from under R500 per month. The required Starlink dish starts at around R3,000 once-off.Starlink only throttles speeds during peak usage periods in areas with high traffic. Even in those instances, speeds are well over 10Mbps.Demand for transparency around BrainSAT.Space42 also charges $1.50 (R24.53) per minute for voice calls using its Thuraya satellite phone services. A cheaper option was also available for certain markets, charging $1.00 (R16.35) per minute.The cheapest version of Space42’s satellite phone, the Thuraya XT-LITE can cost between R15,200 and R15,800, and is often bundled with free 10 airtime units valued at $13.75 (R225).While Starlink does not sell a satellite phone, it partners with cellular networks to offer roaming in areas with no terrestrial mobile coverage.In a statement on Wednesday, AfriForum requested transparency about the procurement process involved in the launch of BrainSAT and how the firm was selected by the government.“The civil rights organisation also asked for copies of any Requests for Information (RFI), Requests for Proposals (RFP), Requests for Quotations (RFQ), tenders or bid documents,” it said..Read more:.Hijacked dialogue: Solidarity Movement, Solidarity and AfriForum withdraw from conference.It has sent a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, asking for detailed information.AfriForum public relations head Ernst van Zyl argued that Starlink’s Internet connection speeds were sufficient for sharing by multiple people, like in a school or office building, dispersing its cost further.In contrast, Thuraya-4’s cost has to be carried individually and cannot be shared, he argued.Van Zyl said the only reason the government was opting for a significantly worse, more expensive satellite communication service was Starlink’s non-compliance.In its PAIA request to the department, the organisation demanded that it be furnished with records showing how BrainSAT was identified and selected.It also demanded to be provided with the signed Memorandum of Understanding between the department and Space42, as well as any signed agreement involving BrainSAT..This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. 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