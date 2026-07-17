A Starlink terminal
A Starlink terminal
SA Investing

AfriForum demands answers on state-backed BrainSAT's 1Mbps satellite deal versus Starlink's 200Mbps+

AfriForum challenges BrainSAT’s rollout, comparing its slower satellite services with Starlink’s faster and cheaper alternative
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com