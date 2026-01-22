SA Investing
AMSA, IDC reopen deal talks with non-binding offer for mills
IDC and ArcelorMittal South Africa in renewed talks to secure steel operations
Key topics:
IDC resumes talks to acquire ArcelorMittal South Africa operations
AMSA closes two mills, one mine, keeps Vanderbijlpark mill running
Shares surge 11% as discussions focus on sustaining local steel sector
By Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin