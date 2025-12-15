ANC hits back at Malatsi over Starlink and ICT ownership shake-up

Malatsi’s policy directive would introduce Equity Equivalent Investment Programmes (EEIPs) in the ICT sector, while addressing long-standing concerns about black ownership requirements for Internet service providers.

Malatsi first proposed introducing EEIPs as an alternative to the 30% ownership requirement in May 2025, and has faced harsh criticism from members of Parliament, particularly those in the ANC, since.

Such a mechanism would offer an alternative path for players like SpaceX’s Starlink to launch in South Africa.

However, critics have argued that EEIPs would enable these players to circumvent the country’s black economic empowerment (BEE) laws.

According to the minister’s policy direction, there is little evidence to support this claim.

“As the ICT Sector Code itself recognises EEIPs as contributing to BBBEE, this is not a legally sound argument,” Malatsi said.

“The sole purpose of the policy direction is to promote and support empowerment and transformation initiatives already in place in terms of the ICT Sector Code under the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act.”

The policy directive outlines problematic regulations that Icasa published more than four years ago, particularly relating to these ownership requirements.

Icasa published the “Regulations in respect of the Limitations of Control and Equity Ownership by Historically Disadvantaged Groups (HDG) and the Application of the ICT Sector Code” in March 2021.

The regulations stipulate a requirement for all operator, service provider, and radio frequency spectrum licensees to be 30% black-owned.

This supersedes the requirements in the Electronic Communications Act, which allows licensees to be from historically disadvantaged groups, which include black people, youth, and people with disabilities.

Malatsi also said in the gazette that Icasa’s regulations deviate from the rules laid down by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition — which is not allowed without permission.