SA Investing
ANC changing BEE rules to create R100bn Black Industrialist Fund bankrolled by 3% profit tax
Government plans a R100bn, state-linked BEE fund funded by companies, drawing criticism over oversight, effectiveness and the risk of politicised allocation.
Key topics:
Parks Tau proposes state-linked BEE Transformation Fund
Companies may pool ESD spend instead of running own projects
Democratic Alliance warns of oversight and waste risks
