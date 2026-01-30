ANC changing BEE rules to create R100bn Black Industrialist Fund bankrolled by 3% profit tax
ANC changing BEE rules to create R100bn Black Industrialist Fund bankrolled by 3% profit tax

Government plans a R100bn, state-linked BEE fund funded by companies, drawing criticism over oversight, effectiveness and the risk of politicised allocation.
  • Parks Tau proposes state-linked BEE Transformation Fund

  • Companies may pool ESD spend instead of running own projects

  • Democratic Alliance warns of oversight and waste risks

