BAT shuts South Africa plant after years of illegal tobacco warnings
Illegal cigarette trade forces BAT to rely on imports, impacting local jobs and revenue.
Key topics:
BAT to close South Africa plant due to rising illegal cigarette trade.
Illicit market now makes up ~75% of SA’s cigarette sales.
Govt vows crackdown on counterfeit goods, supporting affected industries.
By Jennifer Creery and Janice Kew