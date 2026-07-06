The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Johannesburg, South Africa
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in Johannesburg, South AfricaPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Black South Africans own two-thirds of the JSE — the numbers race nationalists ignore

Analysis estimates Black South Africans own 66.55% of locally held JSE capital.
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