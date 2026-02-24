SA Investing
Can South Africa afford to lose its Post Office?
Reimagining the Post Office as a catalyst for inclusion, digital access and long-term national development.
Key topics:
South Africa needs a capable developmental state for growth.
SAPO can drive digital inclusion, e-commerce and access.
Modernisation is vital to prevent inequality and collapse.
By Dr Kameshnee Naidoo*