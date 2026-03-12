TCS: Cape of Good Hope emerges as vital global oil route amid rising tensions

Most of the crude oil that rounds the Cape moves eastbound. Of the total about 5.2 million barrels per day are heading to Asian markets, with more than 40% of this bound for China alone. The oil comes primarily from the US (23%), West Africa (28%), and South America and Mexico (29%). Despite this surge in traffic, South Africa draws almost no economic benefit from it. The country's ports, ranked the least efficient in the world by the World Bank, offer vessels little reason to stop, and most pass without docking, refuelling, or refitting.

South Africa's geographical location is also important, not only from an oil perspective, but also in global trade. According to IMF PortWatch data, the Strait of Hormuz averaged more than 153 vessel transits per day in the weeks before the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the US that erupted on 28 February 2026. By 8 March, this number had dropped to just two, a decline of over 90%. At the same time, Cape transit calls held steady at a seven-day average of 78 per day. This means more commercial vessels now round the southern tip of Africa each day than pass through the world’s most important oil chokepoint.

Bheki Mahlobo, economics and policy editor of The Common Sense, said, "South Africa is more strategically important than its own policymakers realise. The Cape currently handles more daily vessel traffic than the Strait of Hormuz. While these volumes will likely normalise once the current conflict ends, South Africa’s geographic advantages have made the country more important on the global stage. Prioritising port efficiency and improving trade relations with the US could unlock the investment needed to push GDP growth toward the 4-5% levels seen in other emerging markets."