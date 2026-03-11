SA Investing
Cape Town emerges as Africa’s culinary and scenic hotspot
Explore Cape Town’s top tables, local flavours, and vibrant tourist scene
Key topics:
Cape Town thrives with beaches, mountains, vineyards, and growing tourism.
Dining scene diversifies: local chefs and Black-owned suppliers gain spotlight.
Top restaurants mix fine dining, casual brunches, and iconic South African dishes.
By Andre-Pierre Du Plessis