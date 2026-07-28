Traffic passes the Amazon.com Inc. Africa headquarters campus under construction near Table Mountain Riverlands development, in Cape Town.
Traffic passes the Amazon.com Inc. Africa headquarters campus under construction near Table Mountain Riverlands development, in Cape Town.Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Cape Town's governance lead, quantified: $12bn ahead of Joburg

Cape Town’s strong governance attracts investment as Johannesburg’s property market struggles with declining confidence.
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