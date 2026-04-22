Capitec Bank delivers strong interim growth driven by client-first innovation

The group reported a 26% increase in headline earnings to R8.0 billion, underpinned by continued client growth, disciplined execution, and strategic investment in digital and product innovation. Return on equity improved to 31%, reinforcing Capitec’s ability to scale profitably while maintaining competitive pricing.

Client growth fuels scale and efficiency

Capitec’s active client base expanded to 25 million, a milestone that continues to unlock economies of scale. This growth has enabled the bank to lower transaction costs while increasing overall revenue, even as it maintains its position as a price leader.

A major highlight of the period was the simplification of its pricing structure. Since March 2025, Capitec has reduced its fees to just five core charges, including R1 for internal payments and R2 for interbank payments. This initiative alone saved clients over R108 million in transaction costs during the six-month period.

The shift toward digital banking also accelerated, with 91% of transactions now conducted digitally or via card, reflecting changing consumer behaviour and the bank’s success in driving adoption of its app and digital services.

Lending growth supported by data-driven strategy

Net interest income rose 23%, driven by strong lending activity. Total loan disbursements increased by 40%, with business banking loans up 42% and personal banking loans growing 32%.

Capitec attributes this growth to improved credit scoring and the use of advanced data analytics, allowing for more targeted lending to lower-risk clients. This approach has supported both growth and improved loan book quality, with a higher proportion of loans remaining up to date.

New lending products are also gaining traction. The bank’s repay-as-you-earn loan, launched in July 2025, allows flexible repayments aligned with income flows—particularly appealing to SMEs and multi-income households.

Diversified income streams drive resilience

Non-interest income continues to play a significant role, contributing 65% of income from operations after credit impairments. Growth in value-added services (VAS) and Capitec Connect has been particularly strong, with VAS income rising 36% to R2.7 billion.

Capitec Connect, the bank’s mobile offering, is gaining momentum, with active users reaching 1.1 million and data usage more than doubling year-on-year.

Insurance also delivered robust growth, with the net insurance result increasing 45% to R2.4 billion. Funeral and life cover products were key contributors, supported by higher policy volumes and improved underwriting margins.

Innovation enhances accessibility and value

Innovation remains central to Capitec’s strategy. During the period, the bank expanded its credit card offering, now ranging from R600 to R500,000, enabling younger clients to build credit profiles early.

Additional benefits such as 1% cashback, free monthly data, and zero forex commission further enhance the value proposition.

The bank also launched cross-border payments in partnership with MamaMoney, allowing instant transfers to several African countries, and introduced affordable smartphones via its app, bundled with financing options.

Looking ahead, Capitec plans to launch a secured home loan product in partnership with SA Home Loans, offering competitive rates and reduced legal costs.

Managing costs while investing for the future

Operating expenses increased 16%, reflecting continued investment in technology and innovation. IT-related costs rose significantly as the bank accelerates digital transformation initiatives.

Despite this, the cost-to-income ratio improved slightly to 40%, demonstrating effective cost management alongside growth.

Outlook: building trust through simplicity

Capitec’s strategy remains anchored in simplicity, affordability, and accessibility. With strong capital levels, a growing client base, and expanding product ecosystem, the group is well positioned for sustained growth.

As CEO Graham Lee noted following his appointment in July 2025, the focus remains on “building trust and making a meaningful difference in clients’ lives.”

In a competitive and evolving banking landscape, Capitec’s ability to combine innovation with tangible client value continues to set it apart—delivering not just growth, but relevance at scale.