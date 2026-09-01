The Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. office building in Sandton
The Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. office building in SandtonPhotographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Capitec starts trading on A2X from 7 September after finalising rebrand

The bank keeps its JSE primary listing and ticker, with the new name reflecting its shift beyond banking into insurance and telecoms.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com