Capitec starts trading on A2X from 7 September after finalising rebrand

Capitec, recently renamed from Capitec Bank Holdings, has secured a secondary listing on A2X Markets, with shares set to trade there from 7 September. The group keeps its primary JSE listing, ticker and banking classification, and its share capital is unchanged. Capitec says the additional venue will widen investor access and support liquidity, joining several other South African banks already dual-listed on A2X. The rebrand reflects the group's shift beyond banking into insurance and telecoms. For JSE investors and Capitec shareholders, the move adds trading flexibility rather than signalling any change to the underlying business..BizNews Reporter.Capitec Limited, formerly Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets, with its shares set to trade on the exchange from 7 September. The move follows the group's name change, which took effect on 26 August and was finalised at the end of that month.Capitec will retain its primary listing on the JSE, and its overall share capital remains unchanged. The group said the new name better reflects its evolution beyond banking — while it began as a bank in 2001, it has since expanded into insurance, telecoms and other financial services. Despite the rebrand, Capitec will continue to be classified in the JSE's banking sector and will keep the same ticker.By adding a secondary listing on A2X, Capitec is giving shareholders an additional regulated venue on which to trade its shares, a move the company says is intended to broaden investor access and support liquidity."Our secondary listing on A2X supports our commitment to creating value for shareholders by providing access to an additional trading venue and enhanced liquidity," said Capitec chief financial officer Grant Hardy.A2X chief executive Kevin Brady welcomed the listing, saying Capitec "has established itself as one of South Africa's leading banking groups," and that its listing "further strengthens the diversity and depth of the A2X market."Capitec joins a number of other South African banking groups that already hold secondary listings on A2X. The exchange, launched in 2017, is licensed and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority of the South African Reserve Bank under the Financial Markets Act. It operates as an alternative trading platform, allowing companies with a primary listing elsewhere — such as the JSE — to list their shares without altering their overall share capital..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.