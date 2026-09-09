Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (left), and Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance, at a G20 press meeting last year Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan

SA Investing Crypto, investment firms push back against SARB and Treasury's draft cross-border rules VALR, Luno, AltCoinTrader and EasyEquities join lawyers and academics to fight draft SARB and Treasury crypto rules.