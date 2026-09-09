CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 27: Lesetja Kganyago (Governor of the South African Reserve Bank) and Enoch Godongwana (Minister of Finance) addressing the media at the G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors Meeting Closing Press Briefing at G20 Media Centre on February 27, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. The G20 was originally established as a meeting of Finance Ministers in response to the Asian financial crisis of 1997-99, with the aim of coordinating policies to promote international financial stability. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)
Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (left), and Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance, at a G20 press meeting last yearPhoto by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
SA Investing

Crypto, investment firms push back against SARB and Treasury's draft cross-border rules

VALR, Luno, AltCoinTrader and EasyEquities join lawyers and academics to fight draft SARB and Treasury crypto rules.
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