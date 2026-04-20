SA Investing
David Ansara: Musk is right about race laws in South Africa
David Ansara argues South Africa’s refusal to allow Starlink entry without B-BBEE concessions exposes the contradiction between its claim to non-racialism and its persistence with race-based economic policy.
This article was first published by The Common Sense
Key topics:
Musk vs Ramaphosa clash over race laws and B-BBEE policy
Starlink blocked by 30% local ownership requirement
Critics say race laws deter investment, harm growth
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By David Ansara for The Common Sense