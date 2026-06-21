Dean Macpherson, South Africa's public works and infrastructure minister.
Dean Macpherson, South Africa's public works and infrastructure minister.Photographer: Betty Laura Zapata/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Dean Macpherson's R148bn property play: The government's biggest untapped asset is about to get a manager

South Africa moves closer to launching state property company as asset overhaul advances
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