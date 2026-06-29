Dis-Chem’s new Health Hub concept store at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg. Photographer: Cebisile Mbonani/ Bloomberg

SA Investing

Dis-Chem at the crossroads: Can Rui Morais fill Ivan Saltzman's very large shoes?

Dis-Chem enters a new era as Saltzman retires and Health Hubs become the next growth bet.