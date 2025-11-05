Dr Frans Cronje says online gambling giants exploit and destroy lives in SA

The debate raises the question of what is wrong when ordinary South Africans use their money to bet on something that is legally permitted.

Cronje is a proponent of free markets and capitalism. However, in the case of online betting, the situation is complicated.

He explained that during the Covid-19 pandemic, people flocked to online betting, driven by aggressive marketing by global gaming powerhouses.

“South Africans adopted online betting on an enormous scale. They bet R1.5 trillion per year, a fifth of GDP,” he said.

Online betting companies are continuing their aggressive marketing campaigns, creating the illusion that people can be assured of winning tremendous riches.

Cronje said the betting companies are exploiting the desperate poverty in South Africa, where people hope they can improve their financial situation through online gambling.

He added that poor South Africans, who are not well-educated, are no match for the algorithms created by online betting giants.

“Betting is addictive. People become addicts. It is like letting heroin run wild in the streets,” Cronje said.

The result is that a large number of South Africans are losing a large portion of their money through betting, making them desperate.

“This, in turn, makes them prone to populist politics, because they do not have any money,” he said.

People behind online gambling are evil