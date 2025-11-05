Dr Frans Cronje says online gambling giants exploit and destroy lives in SA
Key topics:
Experts warn online gambling fuels addiction and social harm in SA
SCA rules Supabets’ casino bets illegal under Gauteng Gambling Act
Betting firms dispute ban, citing provincial licences and limited ruling
By Staff Writer
Economic expert Dr Frans Cronje argues that the people behind online gambling in South Africa are evil as they cause tremendous hardship and societal problems.
Cronje shared his views about online gambling during a Makin’ Sense podcast following a recent ruling against online casino gambling in South Africa.
South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled in favour of the Gauteng Gambling Board in a matter brought against Portapa, which trades as Supabets.
The court declared that it was unlawful in terms of the Gauteng Gambling Act for bookmakers to offer fixed-odds bets on the outcome of a casino game, such as roulette.
Sports betting platforms in South Africa have been utilising their provincial gambling licences to offer online casino games, including slots, roulette, and blackjack.
This was despite the National Gambling Board (NGB) repeatedly warning that the only legal form of online gambling in South Africa was sports betting.
Following the 21 October 2025 ruling, the National Gambling Board issued a statement stating that the judgment applied to the entire South Africa.
The National Gambling Board called on betting companies to stop offering casino-style games in South Africa.
Online betting companies, including Hollywoodbets and Betway, hit back, saying the National Gambling Board has got it wrong.
A Hollywoodbets spokesperson stated that the ruling pertained to a specific case involving Supabets’ retail operations in Gauteng.
“The decision does not extend to our operations, nor to other provinces where we are duly licensed,” the spokesperson said.
Hollywoodbets stated that its products, including slots, roulette, and other fixed-odds offerings, are fully approved by the respective provincial gambling boards.
Betway provided a similar statement through its spokesperson, aligning with Hollywoodbets’ view.
They said the Supreme Court ruling was a narrow interpretation of the Gauteng Gambling Act and did not amount to a ban on online betting.
Online gambling is addictive and destructive
The debate raises the question of what is wrong when ordinary South Africans use their money to bet on something that is legally permitted.
Cronje is a proponent of free markets and capitalism. However, in the case of online betting, the situation is complicated.
He explained that during the Covid-19 pandemic, people flocked to online betting, driven by aggressive marketing by global gaming powerhouses.
“South Africans adopted online betting on an enormous scale. They bet R1.5 trillion per year, a fifth of GDP,” he said.
Online betting companies are continuing their aggressive marketing campaigns, creating the illusion that people can be assured of winning tremendous riches.
Cronje said the betting companies are exploiting the desperate poverty in South Africa, where people hope they can improve their financial situation through online gambling.
He added that poor South Africans, who are not well-educated, are no match for the algorithms created by online betting giants.
“Betting is addictive. People become addicts. It is like letting heroin run wild in the streets,” Cronje said.
The result is that a large number of South Africans are losing a large portion of their money through betting, making them desperate.
“This, in turn, makes them prone to populist politics, because they do not have any money,” he said.
People behind online gambling are evil
Cronje said, despite holding liberal convictions, he would ban online gambling in South Africa if he had the power.
He added that the people behind the online betting industry are evil, and he does not know how they can live with themselves.
“If you see some of the people who have lost their money and how desperate they become, you will understand why I say so,” he said.
“Betting breaks up families. Kids lose their parents. It leads to alcohol and drug abuse. It leads to domestic violence.”
Simon Lincoln Reader, director of wealth at Audley Capital, shared Cronje’s views, saying online gambling should be banned.
He highlighted that many online gaming executives earn obscene amounts, which can only be achieved by squeezing it from other people.
He highlighted that the impact of online betting is clearly evident in seaside towns in the UK, which are at various stages of decline.
“Gambling is so destructive that you can literally change the geography of a town or city,” he said. “It is very sad, and the people behind it should be ashamed of themselves.”
This article was first published by MyBroadband and is republished with permission