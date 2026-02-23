Economists see credit outlook upgrade for SA after Budget reforms
SA Investing

Economists see credit outlook upgrade for SA after Budget reforms

Economists cite Budget reforms as key to outlook improvement.
Published on

Key topics:

  • Godongwana to outline fiscal gains, boost upgrade hopes

  • Fitch & Moody’s may shift outlook to positive soon

  • Deficit seen below forecast; debt stabilisation expected

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Monique Vanek and Dana Morgan

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com