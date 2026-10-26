Elon Musk, the Chief Engineer of SpaceX, speaking about the Starlink project at MWC hybrid Keynote during the second day of Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, on June 29, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Elon MuskPhoto by Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images
SA Investing

5,000 schools, R500m, 2.4m learners: Elon Musk's Starlink offer stalled by ownership rules

Musk’s R500m Starlink school connectivity offer stalled over South Africa’s 30% ownership rule
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
BizNews
www.biznews.com