SA Investing
John Endres reports from BNC#8: Bozell means business
US ambassador urges South Africa to improve investment climate and transparency.
Key topics:
Trump’s ambassador urges SA to speak openly on investment concerns.
US requests SA ensure fair expropriation and protect rural communities.
South Africa competes globally for US investment; clarity matters most.
By John Endres*