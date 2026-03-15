SA Investing
Eskom chairman urges government to act on leadership and law
Nyati highlights ethical leadership, business-friendly policies, and law enforcement as key to South Africa’s prosperity.
Key topics:
Nyati urges ethical, capable leadership across all state institutions
Government must make it easy to do business in South Africa
Law and order must be restored to ensure safety and justice
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