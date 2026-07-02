Mteto Nyati, chairman at Eskom Holdings Ltd.
Mteto Nyati, chairman at Eskom Holdings Ltd.Photographer: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
SA Investing

Eskom’s Nyati takes aim at BLSA, BUSA and Tony Leon over "selective morality"

Eskom chair Mteto Nyati criticises business leaders and politicians for double standards, urging equal accountability and ethical governance.
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