SA Investing
FirstRand launches first water-catchment bond for Cape Town
Bond links investor returns to environmental restoration outcomes
Key topics:
FirstRand issues $149M bond tied to Cape Town ecological restoration
Investors earn more if invasive plants are cleared, boosting water supply
Model aims to scale conservation funding for biodiversity and catchments
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By Antony Sguazzin