FlySafair hits passengers with temporary fuel surcharge
The carrier cites soaring jet fuel costs from Middle East tensions as the reason.
Key topics:
FlySafair adds temporary fuel surcharge from Mar 12 to May 12.
Jet fuel costs up 70% after US-Israel conflict on Iran.
Surcharge offsets ~35,000 ZAR extra per flight; may be removed later.
By Enzokuhle Sabela