SA Investing
FNB CEO says Middle East war could send shockwaves through SA’s already-fragile economy
Rising fuel and food costs from global conflict threaten SA’s growth
Key topics:
Middle East conflict threatens South Africa’s economic recovery in 2026
Rand weakens 6.7%, stocks fall 20%, fuel and food prices surge
GDP growth forecast cut from 1.7% to 0.2% amid global market shocks
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By Adelaide Changole