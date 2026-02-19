SA Investing
Gauteng residents at risk as tap water could contain sewage
Desperate load-shifting measures expose flaws in Gauteng’s water system
Key topics:
Gauteng’s water load-shifting risks mixing sewage with drinking water.
Expert warns system nearing collapse due to desperate water measures.
Government blamed citizens, while infrastructure leaks remain critical.
