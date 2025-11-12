SA Investing
Godongwana signals fiscal shift as revenues exceed expectations
Optimistic mid-term budget signals fiscal improvement and growth prospects
Key topics:
South Africa set for mid-term budget amid stronger revenue and lower deficit
Investors eye bond yields, credit rating upgrade, and 3% inflation target
Extra revenue may fund infrastructure, reforms, and Transnet support
By By Ntando Thukwana and Rafael Gayol